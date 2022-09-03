 
Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless dress at Venice Film Festival

The actor stepped out in a custom blood red Haider Ackermann ensemble at the premiere of the new film 'Bones and All'

By Web Desk
September 03, 2022
Timothee Chalamet stepped out in a custom blood-red Haider Ackermann ensemble at the Venice Film Festival 2022 for the premiere of the new film “Bones and All” on Friday.

Chalamet’s custom look for the Italian film fest appears to be somewhat based on Haider Ackermann’s spring 2018 collection, which was modelled entirely by women. Social media was abuzz with is bold fashion choice.

It was reported by Variety that Chalamet’s new film “Bones And All” earned an 8.5-minute standing ovation from the crowd.

Adapted by screenwriter David Kajganich from the YA bestseller by Camille DeAngelis, the movie is a macabre horror, an emo adventure in revulsion, a tale of young and forbidden love, and a parable for that terrible secret thought, scary but also euphoric.

The event will run through Saturday, September 10, with plenty of big names and buzzy films still to come.