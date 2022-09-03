Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless dress at Venice Film Festival 

Timothee Chalamet stepped out in a custom blood-red Haider Ackermann ensemble at the Venice Film Festival 2022 for the premiere of the new film “Bones and All” on Friday.

Chalamet’s custom look for the Italian film fest appears to be somewhat based on Haider Ackermann’s spring 2018 collection, which was modelled entirely by women. Social media was abuzz with is bold fashion choice.