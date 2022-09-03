BTS RM rocks the long hair look on his way back from Japan

BTS RM rocks the long hair look, as he departs for Japan

BTS ARMY gets the daily dose of sunlight with RM's recent appearance at the airport.

RM spotted at Gimpo Airport on September 3, shortly after the live stream on Dispatch‘s official YouTube channel, indicated fans that RM and ENHYPEN would arrive for a flight to Japan.

The 29-year-old icon opted for a bright yellow BODE daisy rickrack-appliqué cotton shirt and he paired it with cuffed jeans, completed the look with Tom Sachs NikeCraft general purpose shoe.

Beside his airport look and the way he interacted with fans at the airport, his hair also got so much attention from ARMYs.

An internet user wrote, “I can’t breath his hair”

Another fan wrote, “the way namjoon runs through his hair”, while admiring the way RM runs his fingers through his fluffy hair

On his way to departure, the idol also made a heart gesture for fans to show love.





For those unaware, RM along with ENHYPEN headed to Japan for ‘&AUDITION - The Howling - FINAL ROUND’, which is the idol survival program, headed by the company to debut their next boy group.