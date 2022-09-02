All K-Dramas that are coming to screens in September: Read On

A variety of new K-Dramas are all set to hit the screens in September

With the huge fan following of K-Dramas, a number of shows are ready to hit the screen in September.

Here is the list of K-Dramas coming soon in September for which fans must look out.





1. Once Upon a Small Town

Once Upon A Small Town is a story of a veterinarian who unwantedly shifts to the countryside and meets a policewoman, a super friendly town insider with many secrets.

Based on a web novel with the same name, the drama will premiere on September 5.





2. The Law Cafe

The upcoming romantic comedy is based on the web novel, “The Law Cafe” starring Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young in the lead roles.

The story centers around a smart prosecutor-turned-libertine landlord, Kim Jung Ho who gets a new tenant Kim Yu Ri, a lawyer by profession who also opens a “law cafe” in his building.

The first episode of the series will be aired on September 5.





3. Mental Coach Jengal

Based on a sports setting, Mental Coach Jegal is a story about a national athlete, Jegal Gil, who gets entangled in a scandal and quits sports to become a mental coach for other professional athletes.

Life is all well until he meets Lee Yoo Mi, who comes for her mental coaching and they both end up facing each other's inner wounds.

The series will air its first episode on September 12.





4. Blind

The upcoming thriller mystery focuses on the ordinary people who unfortunately become the victims of heinous crimes - and other people who also join the perpetrators by ignoring the injustice.

The much-awaited series will premiere on September 16.