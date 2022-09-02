Netflix's 'Partner in Track' grateful for the success of the show

Netflix's 'Partner in Track' becomes a huge hit and the stars are grateful for the support

Netflix's Partner in Track stars Arden Cho and Dominic Sherwood expressed their gratitude for all the support from the viewers as their show becomes a massive hit instantly after its release

Partner in Track, based on the 2012 novel of the same name, made its premiere on Netflix on August 26.

It instantly entered the list of top 10 international series on Netflix while also paving its way into the top 5 shows in the US.

The plot tells a story about a young lawyer who struggles to keep her moral compass and her passion for her profession from clashing while finding her way into an elite New York law firm.

During an interview with Good Day DC, the stars talked about the unexpected success of the show and the massive viewership it has achieved since its release.

Arden Cho started off the conversation and admitted, "When you're putting your art out there, you really don't know what to expect. I mean all of us did what we could do. We did our best and then we just cross our fingers"

Dominic on the other hand simply gave credit to the entire team by saying, "I think we had an incredible cast and an incredible crew, very very hardworking and hardworking and viewers seem to be responding to it so that means everything to us"

Towards the end, Arden also chimed in and spoke about season 2 and added, "We are glad that people are watching it and enjoying our story."