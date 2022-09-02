‘Aquaman 2:’ Fans pick Emilia Clarke over Amber Heard as the new Mera

File footage

Amber Heard’s dramatic in the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, has landed her career in trouble.

The actress has been trying to save her role in the upcoming sequel of Aquaman.

Amid the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release controversy, the ‘Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2’ petition has now reached over 4.6 million signatures on Change.org.

Fans have now expressed their interest to see Emilia Clarke take over the role of Mera from Heard in the upcoming sequel.

Recently, a fan-made poster of the Game of Thrones famed actress in the iconic costume of Mera from Aquaman has taken the internet by storm.

Renowned digital artist Deigo de Sousa unveiled a jaw-dropping new piece of concept art that sees Clarke replacing Heard as Mera and fans cannot control their excitement.

While the art is nothing more than a conceptual preview of what Clarke could look like in the role of Mera, fans have already given their approval.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit the theaters on March 17, 2023.