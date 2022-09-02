Kanye West 'calling' Scott Disick for support against Kardashians: 'In this together'

Kanye West is attacking the Kardashian family with fellow baby daddies.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, Ye sent a supportive message to Scott Disick, Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, telling them that he has their back against the selfish sisters.

“Calling my fellow c–m doners [sic] We in this 2gthr [sic],” the rapper captioned a now-deleted Instagram post which accompanied a black photo that simply read, “Tristan, Travis, Scott.”

He later shared a screenshot searching for “c—m donors” on Google.

Scott Disick shares three children; Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 5 with Kourtney Kardashian

NBA player Tristan Thompson fathers children True, 4, and a baby boy with Khloe Kardashian.

Rapper Travis Scott shares baby girl Stormi,4, with Kylie Jenner. The couple also welcomed a son this year.