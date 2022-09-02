Netflix upcoming releases: Full list of Movies / TV shows dropping September 1st - 30th

Netflix promises new, exciting and worthwhile shows, as well as movies in the month of September.

The streaming giant has brought the best movies and shows to screens, as part of a treat for viewers who are spending the remaining days of summers in their cosy couches, binge watching their favourite shows and movies, with coffee and their favourite snacks.





Full List of Netflix movies:





September 1

Fenced In – Netflix Film

Love in the Villa – Netflix Film

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

This Is 40

September 2

The Festival of Troubadours – Netflix Film

September 5

Vampire Academy

September 6

Get Smart With Money – Netflix Documentary

Untold: The Race of the Century – Netflix Documentary

September 8

Diorama – Netflix Film

September 9

End of the Road – Netflix Film

No Limit – Netflix Film

September 13

Colette

September 14

Broad Peak – Netflix Film

The Catholic School – Netflix Film

September 16

Do Revenge – Netflix Film

I Used to Be Famous – Netflix Film

Jogi – Netflix Film

Mirror, Mirror – Netflix Film

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard – Netflix Documentary

This Is the End

September 21

The Perfumier – Netflix Film

September 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – Netflix Documentary

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues – Netflix Film

ATHENA – Netflix Film

Lou – Netflix Film

September 24

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – Netflix Film

September 26

A Trip to Infinity – Netflix Documentary

September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

September 28

Blonde – Netflix Film

Inheritance

September 30

Anikulapo – Netflix Film

Rainbow – Netflix Film

What We Leave Behind









Full List of TV shows:





September 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, episodes 13–24 – Netflix Anime

Liss Pereira: Adulting – Netflix Comedy

Off the Hook – Netflix Series

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, season two – Netflix Family

I Survived a Crime, season one

Story Time Book: Read-Along, season one

September 2

Buy My House – Netflix Series

Dated and Related – Netflix Series

Devil in Ohio – Netflix Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, season two – Netflix Series

Fakes – Netflix Series

Ivy + Bean – Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – Netflix Family

You’re Nothing Special – Netflix Series

September 3

Little Women – Netflix Series

September 5

Call the Midwife, series 11

Cocomelon, season 6 – Netflix Family

Once Upon a Small Town – Netflix Series

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat – Netflix Family

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – Netflix Comedy

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy – Netflix Comedy

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza – Netflix Documentary

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – Netflix Documentary

September 8

Entrapped – Netflix Series

September 9

Cobra Kai, season five – Netflix Series

Merlí. Sapere Aude, season two – Netflix Series

Narco-Saints – Netflix Series

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist, season three – Netflix Family

September 13

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum – Netflix Comedy

In the Dark, season four

September 14

El Rey, Vicente Fernández – Netflix Series

Heartbreak High – Netflix Series

The Lørenskog Disappearance – Netflix Series

Sins of Our Mother – Netflix Documentary

September 15

Dogs in Space, season two – Netflix Family

Intervention, season 21

Terim – Netflix Documentary

September 16

The Brave Ones – Netflix Series

Drifting Home – Netflix Anime

Fate: The Winx Saga, season two – Netflix Series

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – Netflix Family

Love Is Blind: After the Altar, season two – Netflix Series

Santo – Netflix Series

September 19

Go Dog Go, season three – Netflix Family

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream – Netflix Comedy

September 21

Designing Miami – Netflix Series

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – Netflix Documentary

Iron Chef Mexico – Netflix Series

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – Netflix Documentary

September 22

Karma’s World, season four – Netflix Family

Snabba Cash, season two – Netflix Series

Thai Cave Rescue – Netflix Series

September 23

The Girls at the Black – Netflix Series

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, season two – Netflix Series

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – Netflix Family

September 24

Dynasty, season 5

September 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, chapter two – Netflix Family

September 27

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – Netflix Comedy

September 28

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – Netflix Documentary

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season six – Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, season two – Netflix Series

September 29

The Empress – Netflix Series

September 30