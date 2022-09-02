 
Friday September 02, 2022
Netflix upcoming releases: Full list of Movies / TV shows dropping September 1st - 30th

Netflix brings exciting movies and shows to binge watch in the month of September

By Web Desk
September 02, 2022
Netflix promises new, exciting and worthwhile shows, as well as movies in the month of September.

The streaming giant has brought the best movies and shows to screens, as part of a treat for viewers who are spending the remaining days of summers in their cosy couches, binge watching their favourite shows and movies, with coffee and their favourite snacks.


Full List of Netflix movies:


September 1

  • Fenced In – Netflix Film
  • Love in the Villa – Netflix Film
  • A Cinderella Story
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • A Little Princess
  • American Beauty
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Barbie Mermaid Power
  • The Bridges of Madison County
  • Clueless
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Dolphin Tale 2
  • Friday After Next
  • He’s Just Not That Into You
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • The Italian Job
  • John Q
  • Just Friends
  • Little Nicky
  • Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
  • Next Friday
  • The Notebook
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • Road House
  • Save the Last Dance
  • Scarface
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • This Is 40

September 2

  • The Festival of Troubadours – Netflix Film

September 5

  • Vampire Academy

September 6

  • Get Smart With Money – Netflix Documentary
  • Untold: The Race of the Century – Netflix Documentary

September 8

  • Diorama – Netflix Film

September 9

  • End of the Road – Netflix Film
  • No Limit – Netflix Film

September 13

  • Colette

September 14

  • Broad Peak – Netflix Film
  • The Catholic School – Netflix Film

September 16

  • Do Revenge – Netflix Film
  • I Used to Be Famous – Netflix Film
  • Jogi – Netflix Film
  • Mirror, Mirror – Netflix Film
  • Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard – Netflix Documentary
  • This Is the End

September 21

  • The Perfumier – Netflix Film

September 22

  • The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – Netflix Documentary

September 23

  • A Jazzman’s Blues – Netflix Film
  • ATHENA – Netflix Film
  • Lou – Netflix Film

September 24

  • Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – Netflix Film

September 26

  • A Trip to Infinity – Netflix Documentary

September 27

  • Elysium
  • The Munsters

September 28

  • Blonde – Netflix Film
  • Inheritance

September 30

  • Anikulapo – Netflix Film
  • Rainbow – Netflix Film
  • What We Leave Behind



Full List of TV shows:


September 1

  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, episodes 13–24 – Netflix Anime
  • Liss Pereira: Adulting – Netflix Comedy
  • Off the Hook – Netflix Series
  • Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, season two – Netflix Family
  • I Survived a Crime, season one
  • Story Time Book: Read-Along, season one

September 2

  • Buy My House – Netflix Series
  • Dated and Related – Netflix Series
  • Devil in Ohio – Netflix Series
  • Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, season two – Netflix Series
  • Fakes – Netflix Series
  • Ivy + Bean – Netflix Family
  • Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – Netflix Family
  • Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – Netflix Family
  • You’re Nothing Special – Netflix Series

September 3

  • Little Women – Netflix Series
  • September 5
  • Call the Midwife, series 11
  • Cocomelon, season 6 – Netflix Family
  • Once Upon a Small Town – Netflix Series

September 6

  • Bee and PuppyCat – Netflix Family
  • Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – Netflix Comedy
  • Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy – Netflix Comedy

September 7

  • Chef’s Table: Pizza – Netflix Documentary
  • Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – Netflix Documentary

September 8

  • Entrapped – Netflix Series

September 9

  • Cobra Kai, season five – Netflix Series
  • Merlí. Sapere Aude, season two – Netflix Series
  • Narco-Saints – Netflix Series

September 12

  • Ada Twist, Scientist, season three – Netflix Family

September 13

  • Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum – Netflix Comedy
  • In the Dark, season four

September 14

  • El Rey, Vicente Fernández – Netflix Series
  • Heartbreak High – Netflix Series
  • The Lørenskog Disappearance – Netflix Series
  • Sins of Our Mother – Netflix Documentary

September 15

  • Dogs in Space, season two – Netflix Family
  • Intervention, season 21
  • Terim – Netflix Documentary

September 16

  • The Brave Ones – Netflix Series
  • Drifting Home – Netflix Anime
  • Fate: The Winx Saga, season two – Netflix Series
  • Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – Netflix Family
  • Love Is Blind: After the Altar, season two – Netflix Series
  • Santo – Netflix Series

September 19

  • Go Dog Go, season three – Netflix Family

September 20

  • Patton Oswalt: We All Scream – Netflix Comedy

September 21

  • Designing Miami – Netflix Series
  • Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – Netflix Documentary
  • Iron Chef Mexico – Netflix Series
  • The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – Netflix Documentary

September 22

  • Karma’s World, season four – Netflix Family
  • Snabba Cash, season two – Netflix Series
  • Thai Cave Rescue – Netflix Series

September 23

  • The Girls at the Black – Netflix Series
  • Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, season two – Netflix Series
  • Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – Netflix Family

September 24

  • Dynasty, season 5

September 26

  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, chapter two – Netflix Family

September 27

  • Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – Netflix Comedy

September 28

  • Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – Netflix Documentary
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season six – Netflix Series
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, season two – Netflix Series

September 29

  • The Empress – Netflix Series

September 30

  • Entergalactic – Netflix Special
  • Floor is Lava, season three – Netflix Series
  • Human Playground – Netflix Series
  • Phantom Pups – Netflix Family