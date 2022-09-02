Netflix upcoming releases: Full list of Movies / TV shows dropping September 1st - 30th
Netflix brings exciting movies and shows to binge watch in the month of September
By Web Desk
September 02, 2022
Netflix promises new, exciting and worthwhile shows, as well as movies in the month of September.
The streaming giant has brought the best movies and shows to screens, as part of a treat for viewers who are spending the remaining days of summers in their cosy couches, binge watching their favourite shows and movies, with coffee and their favourite snacks.
Full List of Netflix movies:
September 1
Fenced In – Netflix Film
Love in the Villa – Netflix Film
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
This Is 40
September 2
The Festival of Troubadours – Netflix Film
September 5
Vampire Academy
September 6
Get Smart With Money – Netflix Documentary
Untold: The Race of the Century – Netflix Documentary
September 8
Diorama – Netflix Film
September 9
End of the Road – Netflix Film
No Limit – Netflix Film
September 13
Colette
September 14
Broad Peak – Netflix Film
The Catholic School – Netflix Film
September 16
Do Revenge – Netflix Film
I Used to Be Famous – Netflix Film
Jogi – Netflix Film
Mirror, Mirror – Netflix Film
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard – Netflix Documentary
This Is the End
September 21
The Perfumier – Netflix Film
September 22
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – Netflix Documentary
September 23
A Jazzman’s Blues – Netflix Film
ATHENA – Netflix Film
Lou – Netflix Film
September 24
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – Netflix Film
September 26
A Trip to Infinity – Netflix Documentary
September 27
Elysium
The Munsters
September 28
Blonde – Netflix Film
Inheritance
September 30
Anikulapo – Netflix Film
Rainbow – Netflix Film
What We Leave Behind
Full List of TV shows:
September 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, episodes 13–24 – Netflix Anime
Liss Pereira: Adulting – Netflix Comedy
Off the Hook – Netflix Series
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, season two – Netflix Family
I Survived a Crime, season one
Story Time Book: Read-Along, season one
September 2
Buy My House – Netflix Series
Dated and Related – Netflix Series
Devil in Ohio – Netflix Series
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, season two – Netflix Series
Fakes – Netflix Series
Ivy + Bean – Netflix Family
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – Netflix Family
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – Netflix Family
You’re Nothing Special – Netflix Series
September 3
Little Women – Netflix Series
September 5
Call the Midwife, series 11
Cocomelon, season 6 – Netflix Family
Once Upon a Small Town – Netflix Series
September 6
Bee and PuppyCat – Netflix Family
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – Netflix Comedy
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy – Netflix Comedy
September 7
Chef’s Table: Pizza – Netflix Documentary
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – Netflix Documentary
September 8
Entrapped – Netflix Series
September 9
Cobra Kai, season five – Netflix Series
Merlí. Sapere Aude, season two – Netflix Series
Narco-Saints – Netflix Series
September 12
Ada Twist, Scientist, season three – Netflix Family
September 13
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum – Netflix Comedy
In the Dark, season four
September 14
El Rey, Vicente Fernández – Netflix Series
Heartbreak High – Netflix Series
The Lørenskog Disappearance – Netflix Series
Sins of Our Mother – Netflix Documentary
September 15
Dogs in Space, season two – Netflix Family
Intervention, season 21
Terim – Netflix Documentary
September 16
The Brave Ones – Netflix Series
Drifting Home – Netflix Anime
Fate: The Winx Saga, season two – Netflix Series
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – Netflix Family
Love Is Blind: After the Altar, season two – Netflix Series
Santo – Netflix Series
September 19
Go Dog Go, season three – Netflix Family
September 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream – Netflix Comedy
September 21
Designing Miami – Netflix Series
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – Netflix Documentary
Iron Chef Mexico – Netflix Series
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – Netflix Documentary
September 22
Karma’s World, season four – Netflix Family
Snabba Cash, season two – Netflix Series
Thai Cave Rescue – Netflix Series
September 23
The Girls at the Black – Netflix Series
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, season two – Netflix Series
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – Netflix Family
September 24
Dynasty, season 5
September 26
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, chapter two – Netflix Family
September 27
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – Netflix Comedy
September 28
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – Netflix Documentary
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season six – Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, season two – Netflix Series