Meghan Markle tops Spotify charts with bombshell podcast

file footage

Meghan Markle emerged on top of the Spotify podcast charts for the second time in a row this week with her latest launch Archetypes, confirmed Variety.

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, which she launched on August 23 with guest Serena Williams, continued to clinch the No. 1 ranking on Spotify in seven countries, including the US, UK, Canada, India, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Archetypes is slated to release new episodes each week, and has managed to topple The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify, the platform’s consistently top-performing podcast.

In the podcast’s latest episode released earlier this week, Meghan sat down with Grammy-winning artist Mariah Carey to predominantly talk about word ‘diva’.

The next episode of Archetypes is slated to release on September 6, with guest star Mindy Kaling.



