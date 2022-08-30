Ben Affleck, JLo made sure their kids felt prioritized during both weddings: Source

File Footage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made sure their kids "felt included" during their both weddings as they have worked really “hard” to “blend” their families.



An insider told OK! Magazine that the Marry Me actor and the Argo star have been trying to remove any awkwardness or animosity between their families ever since they decided to get together.

JLo is a mother to twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck has three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jenner Garner.

“Ben’s children call their new stepmother Jen,” an insider told the outlet. “Likewise, Jennifer’s twins call their new stepdad Ben.”

“There were never any questions [as to whether] the kids would start referring to Affleck as dad and Lopez as mom. They are all working this out together as a new modern family,” the source added.

“Both Jen and Ben have worked very hard to blend their families together,” the insider noted. “They included all the children in both weddings and even took some of them on their first honeymoon in Paris.”

“Making sure the kids felt included was a priority,” the outlet shared. “But now it’s time for the couple to be alone."

"No kids, no managers, no publicist, and no assistants. Jennifer even left her glam squad behind and is doing her own hair and makeup. It must be love!”

Lopez and Affleck first tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in July and later threw a lavish three-day wedding bash in Georgia for their friends and family.