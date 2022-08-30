Meghan Markle never felt a 'black woman' before partnership with Harry: Archetypes episode 2

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle released second episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes on Tuesday, sharing shocking details with pop icon Mariah Carey.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed that she was not treated as a 'Black Woman' until she started dating Prince Harry.



Meghan chatted with the musician for a conversation titled "The Duality of Diva," where they spoke about the modern interpretation's negative connotations of the word "diva" and spoke about being biracial.

The 53-year-old singer touched on how she moved over a dozen times during her youth and grew up without much, struggling to fit in with each new start.



"I didn't fit in. I didn't fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods. And I didn't fit in anywhere at all," she began.

"You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much," she said. "But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like 'Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me. ' "

Alluding to another trailblazing woman in Hollywood, Meghan continued, "I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world. And her response was her saying, 'Well, your experience through the world is how people view you." So she said because she was darker in color, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman."

"And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned," she said. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.

"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Meghan said, referencing her relationship with Prince Harry. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."

Responding to Meghan, Mariah Carey said that feeling forced to choose between identifying as Black or white was an "interesting thing."