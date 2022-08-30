Akshay Kumar says he was 'rejected' from 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander', director responds

Akshay Kumar recently shared that he failed to land a role in 1992's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, and was told that he was 'crap'.
During an interview, the Khiladi 786 actor revealed, "I gave audition for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me."
Responding to Akshay's 'crap comment', the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander maker Mansoor Khan said, “What Akshay has said about him being thrown out of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander surprised me."
"I am sorry I rejected him. But I am amazed at the career that he has. At the time that we screen-tested him, he was very very wooden. He had a great physique. But that’s it."
Mansoor further shared: "The way he has spoken about being rejected is very derogatory and condescending. Akshay had even called me after being rejected saying. ‘Let’s work together.’ I never said he was crap."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has a couple of movies to release, including Ram Setu, and Cuttputlli, to name a few.
Britney Spears talked about the abuse and abandonment she suffered during conservatorship in now-deleted audio
Ben Affleck is dad to three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel while Jennifer Lopez has twins, Max and Emme
Kevin Hart has often expressed his desire to enter a ring and wrestle a wrestler
Shakira, Gerard Pique parted ways in June this year after spending 12 years together
Meghan Markle speaks of being biracial in second episode of podcast Archetypes featuring pop icon Mariah Carey
The former couple have been married since May 1997 and share three adult daughters—Sophia, Sistine Stallone, and...