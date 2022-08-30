 
Tuesday August 30, 2022
Entertainment

Former NU’EST Member Baekho all set to release his first solo album

former NU'EST member to drop a first-ever solo album in October

By Web Desk
August 30, 2022
Former NU’EST Member Baekho is all set to release his first solo album
Former NU’EST member Baekho will be releasing his first-ever solo album this October.

On August 30, Soompi reported that Baekho is putting a lot of effort into his solo album and has finished shooting the record jacket of the album.

After disbanding in March, Baekho will be the first to debut a solo album since then the member has started their own solo projects.

Pledis Entertainment also confirmed that Baekho come back and said, “It is true that Baekho is releasing a solo album. He is preparing to release it in October.”

Meanwhile, fans are excited yet anticipating about his debut album, which will be released sometime in October.