Former NU’EST Member Baekho all set to release his first solo album

Former NU’EST member Baekho will be releasing his first-ever solo album this October.
On August 30, Soompi reported that Baekho is putting a lot of effort into his solo album and has finished shooting the record jacket of the album.
After disbanding in March, Baekho will be the first to debut a solo album since then the member has started their own solo projects.
Pledis Entertainment also confirmed that Baekho come back and said, “It is true that Baekho is releasing a solo album. He is preparing to release it in October.”
Meanwhile, fans are excited yet anticipating about his debut album, which will be released sometime in October.
