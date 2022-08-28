 
Sunday August 28, 2022
Vanessa Hudgens pens heartfelt note to Sarah Hyland after her wedding to Wells Adams

They were initially slated to wed in August of 2020 but delayed the proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic

By Web Desk
August 28, 2022

Vanessa Hudgens is congratulating Sarah Hyland after her wedding to Wells Adams.

The High School Musical star turned to Instagram to share a slew of adorable photos from her friend Sarah's big day.

"sarahhyland you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride," Hudgens wrote in her Instagram caption.

 "Words can't express how happy I am for you. I am so proud to be your friend and bridesmaid. I'll love you forever. Congratulations to sealing the deal with the love of your life @wellsadams what a man. What a wedding. What a life."

Hyland responded to her friend's post, saying "I love and appreciate you more than you know" with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Sarah got married to her longtime beau Wells Adams in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif.