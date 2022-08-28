Princess Diana 'was asking to be photographed' month before death: Witness

Princess Diana was feeling 'free' at one of her final shoots with the paparazzi, says photographer.
The mother-of-two, who was vacationing with her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in St.Tropez a month before her death, 'gave everything' to the snappers for a sizzling shoot.
The paparazzi had gathered outside hotel Ritz when it was revealed that Diana and Dodi were there.
Daniel Angeli, a photographer who was in St. Tropez shared the 36-year-old “wasn’t hiding then” and seemed like she “was asking to be photographed”.
He shares: “Diana wasn’t hiding then. Perhaps she wanted people to know.
“I was on the rock opposite the pontoon and I saw her waving to the Brits: ‘Good morning!’
“She gave us everything really. She’d come out wearing a leopard print swimsuit. She’d go water-skiing with her kids.
“It was like she was asking to be photographed. I felt that it was her way of saying: ‘I’m free’.”
