 
close
Sunday August 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix upcoming movie 'Broad Peak': Trailer, release date, cast list

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming movie 'Broad Peak' and its release date is near

By Web Desk
August 28, 2022
Netflix upcoming movie Broad Peak: Trailer, release date, cast list
Netflix upcoming movie 'Broad Peak': Trailer, release date, cast list

The trailer for Netflix's latest film Broad Peak has officially been released and will be made available worldwide on September 14, 2022.

Broad Peak is a Polish Netflix production film, directed by filmmaker Leszek Dawid.

The movie portrays an intense story about the adventurous challenges of mountain climbing.


Cast:

  • Ireneusz Czop
  • Maja Ostaszewska
  • Dawid Ogrodnik
  • Marcin Czarnik
  • Lukasz Simlat


The thriller is based on a series of true events that happened with mountaineer Maciej Berbeka of the 'Ice Warrior' group.

For those unversed, Maciej once attempted to reach the top of one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, but one hard decision turned his life around forever.

Check out the trailer: