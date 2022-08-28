Netflix upcoming movie 'Broad Peak': Trailer, release date, cast list

The trailer for Netflix's latest film Broad Peak has officially been released and will be made available worldwide on September 14, 2022.

Broad Peak is a Polish Netflix production film, directed by filmmaker Leszek Dawid.

The movie portrays an intense story about the adventurous challenges of mountain climbing.





Cast:

Ireneusz Czop

Maja Ostaszewska

Dawid Ogrodnik

Marcin Czarnik

Lukasz Simlat





The thriller is based on a series of true events that happened with mountaineer Maciej Berbeka of the 'Ice Warrior' group.

For those unversed, Maciej once attempted to reach the top of one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, but one hard decision turned his life around forever.

Check out the trailer:



