Royals planning Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘revolt’: ‘Arrogance!’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cornered from all sides and are reportedly running out of friends, experts warn.
This claim has been made by royal author and commentator Lizzie McAllister, in her interview with the Daily Star.
She began by saying, “Many lower-ranked royals are now in open revolt about the couple – and prepared to make their feelings clear behind palace walls.”
Before concluding she added, “Marking that shift of tone, even Harry’s former allies Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall are said to have been highly critical of the couple’s stand-offish, haughty and arrogant attitude during their last visit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”
