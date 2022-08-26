Shailene Woodley thinks social media is the place to keep ‘things light’: Check out

Divergent star Shailene Woodley recently gave her two cents on how to keep things light and happy on social media platforms.
On Thursday, the Big Little Lies actress turned to Instagram and posted photos from her European vacation with her friends.
Reflecting on the serious topics like anxiety and how she found it "unbearable", the 30-year-old wrote, “Was talking to a girlfriend this am about Instagram, anxiety, public perception. and in general, I find diatribes about these subjects on social media to be a bit insufferable … because I struggle with the REAL factor of it all.”
In the caption, The Fault in Our Stars actress also spoke up on the importance of making people laugh by showing up the “goofy” side on social platforms.
“My lovely lady was expressing how she felt insecure about something someone had posted about her, because it was only showing the ‘weird’ ‘ridiculous’ side of her personality … no ‘normal’ shit. i said ‘normal’ isn’t real … it’s a forced version of herself, ourselves … and that her ‘goofy’ is the part of her that makes this world light up,” explained The Fallout star.
She continued, “I also believe that you can’t give it all away over the internet,” she noted. “Keep it sexy in the flesh, you know? Instagram should be a place we come to laugh at ourselves + society. not beat ourselves up for it.”
Concluding her note, the actress asserted, “Be youthful. be emo + artistic. It all works out and then we die anyways. it’s not that deep.”
