Jennifer Lopez engages in PDA with husband Ben Affleck on second honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez was smitten by husband Ben Affleck in loved-up snaps captured on their honeymoon in Italy.



The loved-up couple currently enjoying a second honeymoon in Italy after walking down the aisle, again, in a lavish wedding for family and friends at the Oscar winner's home in Georgia on August 20.

In pictures shared by DailyMail Jennifer and Ben looked so in love as they refused to let go of each other, with JLo stopping to plant a loving kiss on her husband during their romantic stroll around Lake Como in Menaggio, northern Italy.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Besotted Ben and Jennifer wrapped their arms around each other and gazed lovingly into each other's eyes as they stood near the Lavanda del Lago - a family-run brand that specialises in products made from lavender.

The Marry Me actress was dressed to the nines for the romantic outing, showcasing her famous curves in an off-the-shoulder mustard crop top and matching midi skirt.

Meanwhile, the Argo star and director looked dapper in a smart beige shirt, black trousers, and black lace-up boots, which he teamed with dark sunglasses.

During their stay in Lake Como, the couple have been residing at pal George Clooney's stunning mansion in nearby Laglio.