Britney Spears’ officially back with first song in six years with Elton John

Britney Spears enthralled fans as she finally released her highly anticipated song with Sir Elton John titled Hold Me Closer on Thursday night.

The hotly released track is an updated version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 hit number Tiny Dancer.

The latest song marks Spears’ comeback to the world of music since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

This is the first song of the mother of two since the release of her track Slumber Party which was a part of her 2016 album Glory.

The collaboration is already garnering praises from Spears’ fans all around the work including her lawyer Mathew Rosengart.

In a conversation with Page Six, the attorney said, “After our hard-fought success in removing her father as conservator and then the termination of the conservatorship, I was inundated with inquiries about what Britney would do next.”

“My response was simple: ‘For the first time in 13 years, that is up to one person and one person only: Britney.’ No one should be surprised that her first foray is a smash success,” Rosengart added.

“As I’ve said all along, Britney is a brilliant artist and iconic person. She’s been through a lot. Regardless of what she chooses to do next, if anything, I am so very proud of her.”







