Sonam Kapoor felt there was 'no need' to react to moral police during pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor has consistently faced criticism for flaunting her baby belly after revealing her first pregnancy with spouse Anand Ahuja earlier in the year.
The actress always made the decision to keep quiet and not respond to these trolls. In a recent interview, she admitted that responding to trolling was not a huge deal for her.
In an interview with Vogue, she said, "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business."
Sonam further added, "If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain, and stretch marks."
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in August 2022.
