Why Jennifer Garner did not attend Ben Affleck and Lopez wedding?

Jennifer Garner was reportedly invited to attend the star-studded event of her ex Ben Affleck's second wedding to Jennifer Lopez, but the mother of the Batman actor's three kids did not attend the event and kept herself busy in shooting to avoid the cameras and controversy.



Garner's conflicting shooting schedules also forced her to miss out Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding ceremony last week in Georgia.

Deadline reported earlier in the week that the star was forced to pull out of JJ Abrams' series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends on Apple TV due to scheduling conflicts.



As a result, the series was dropped by the network altogether, although the production company, Bad Robot, have revealed that they intend to find another home for it.

The show is based off of Amy Silverstein's memoir of the same name, detailing how she relied on her friends and their bonds while waiting for a second life-saving heart transplant.

Garner is currently filming for The Last Thing He Told Me in Texas, another series slated for release on Apple TV, while Affleck and Lopez continue to bask in the joy of their second wedding.

Garner was supportive of her ex-husband’s new marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Jen Garner (who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Ben) wants to have a good relationship with Affleck for the sake of their children.