Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez wants to be a 'source of inspiration' for young women

Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez isn’t really focused on being a celebrity but is more concerned with being a positive role model.



Life has definitely changed for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard since their highly publicised defamation trial ended, but the Pirates Of The Caribbean star's lawyer became an overnight celebrity.

Vasquez, who's representing Depp, recently opened up on finding fame. In conversation with the Beverly Hills Bar Association, the lawyer admitted: "I feel like there’s parts of my life now I have a responsibility to share with fans or people, especially young women that have come forward."

She added: "Thanks for being an inspiration. For getting me through a hard time. Or pushing me to go back to school.’ I feel a huge responsibility to them to continue doing good work and be a source of inspiration for them."

During the same interview, the lawyer went on to say that despite the number of changes she’s experiencing in her day-to-day life, there are a number of things that haven’t changed: "I mean I’m obviously very close to my family. I enjoy doing legal work, good legal work. I enjoy working with my colleagues, especially Ben [Chew], obviously."



Vasquez also responded to the rumors of a romance between her and Depp, calling them both “sexist” and “disappointing.”

Camille Vasquez will remain in the spotlight as Amber Heard does not seem to stay quiet and has changed her legal team for the next legal battle with Depp and his lawyers.