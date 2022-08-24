Emma Watson and Brandon Green take their romance to Venice

Famous English actress Emma Watson and her rumoured boyfriend Brandon Green-the son of controversial business tycoon Sir Philip are taking their romance to the romantic streets of Venice.
The pictures shared on DailyMail seem to confirm the long-rumoured romance between the Harry Potter film series actress and her new beau, as the pair continued their Italian break on Wednesday.
For the day out at the contemporary art and culture venue, Wednesday Emma 32 nailed summer chic in a stunning blue floral midi dress as it featured a sweetheart neckline and low back.
Meanwhile, Brandon,29 opted for a bright pink T-shirt and black trousers with a large padded backpack.
Emma and Brandon were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London.
Miss Watson is said to have surprised friends with her relationship with Mr. Green. It follows her split from businessman Leo Robinton after two years.
Although it appears that she’s happily coupled-up now, Miss Watson previously said she is content being ‘self-partnered’.
I never believed the whole “I’m happy single” spiel,’ she told Vogue in 2017. ‘It took me a long time but I’m happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.’
His hit talent competition series, which he created and launched back in 2006, is currently in its 17th season on NBC
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were captured having dinner and later a boat ride in Italy after Georgia wedding
Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses how she has coped with Robin Williams’ demise in recent interview
Johnny Depp's MTV VMAs performance will mark his first on-camera appearance after Amber Heard libel case
Netflix to stream the remake of the Japanese animated sci-fi/horror series ‘Parasyte'
Shakira sought psychological support following Gerard Pique breakup after 12-year-long relationship