Emma Watson and Brandon Green take their romance to Venice

Famous English actress Emma Watson and her rumoured boyfriend Brandon Green-the son of controversial business tycoon Sir Philip are taking their romance to the romantic streets of Venice.

The pictures shared on DailyMail seem to confirm the long-rumoured romance between the Harry Potter film series actress and her new beau, as the pair continued their Italian break on Wednesday.



For the day out at the contemporary art and culture venue, Wednesday Emma 32 nailed summer chic in a stunning blue floral midi dress as it featured a sweetheart neckline and low back.

Meanwhile, Brandon,29 opted for a bright pink T-shirt and black trousers with a large padded backpack.

Emma and Brandon were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London.

Miss Watson is said to have surprised friends with her relationship with Mr. Green. It follows her split from businessman Leo Robinton after two years.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Although it appears that she’s happily coupled-up now, Miss Watson previously said she is content being ‘self-partnered’.

I never believed the whole “I’m happy single” spiel,’ she told Vogue in 2017. ‘It took me a long time but I’m happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.’







