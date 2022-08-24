Watch: Hillary Clinton makes shocking admission about her marriage life with Bill Clinton

Hillary Clinton makes shocking admission about her marriage life with Bill Clinton

Hillary Clinton has reflected on her marriage life with former President Bill Clinton in her new TV show titled Gutsy.



According to The Guardian, the teaser of the show has been released which showed the former senator and secretary of state travelling the country with her daughter Chelsea, speaking to courageous women.

In one of the clips, Hillary addressed the difficult issue of her husband’s infidelity when she was asked about her decision to stay with Bill after learning about his affair with White House aide Monica Lewinsky.

“Staying with him was gutsy,” said the 74-year-old

However, she added, “That doesn’t mean that’s right for everybody.”

The new series is based on a best-selling book written by the mother-daughter duo and called as The Book of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

“The show aims to shine a light on women who inspire us to be bolder and braver,” explained Hillary.

The trailer also shows Kim Kardashian speaking on prison reform, whereas other women such as Goldie Hawn, Jane Goodall, Megan Thee Stallion, Amy Schumer and author Glennon Doyle will also be seen in the show.

Meanwhile, Gutsy will premiere on Apple TV on September 9.

Watch trailer here:



