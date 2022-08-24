Meghan Markle takes swipe at royal protocols with horrifying Archie story

Meghan Markle is said to have taken a thinly-veiled jibe at Royal protocols as she narrated a horrifying story about her son Archie’s nursery catching fire on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes.
According to International Business Times, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to call out royal engagement rules when she recalled how, during a royal tour to South Africa, Archie’s nursery caught fire but she and Prince Harry were expected to get on with their day’s schedule.
As per Meghan, the scary fire incident happened when Archie was just about four and a half months old, and was left behind with a nanny while Meghan and Harry went about their royal engagements.
Meghan then recalled the aftermath of the scary incident, saying: “As a mother, you go, Oh, my God, what? Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement?”
She then added that she had told people around her at the time that it did not ‘make any sense’ to her.
Camilla Parker married Prince Charles in 2005 after years of secret romance
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020
Meghan Markle talks about the negative media attention amid dating Prince Harry
One expert believes Prince Harry won’t go the ‘salacious’ route in his upcoming memoir
Demi Lovato says 'I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12, or 13' after getting into car accident
Meghan Markle is getting slammed by royal experts for her comments on the 'Archetypes' podcast