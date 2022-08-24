Meghan Markle takes swipe at royal protocols with horrifying Archie story

file footage

Meghan Markle is said to have taken a thinly-veiled jibe at Royal protocols as she narrated a horrifying story about her son Archie’s nursery catching fire on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes.



According to International Business Times, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to call out royal engagement rules when she recalled how, during a royal tour to South Africa, Archie’s nursery caught fire but she and Prince Harry were expected to get on with their day’s schedule.

As per Meghan, the scary fire incident happened when Archie was just about four and a half months old, and was left behind with a nanny while Meghan and Harry went about their royal engagements.

Meghan then recalled the aftermath of the scary incident, saying: “As a mother, you go, Oh, my God, what? Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement?”

She then added that she had told people around her at the time that it did not ‘make any sense’ to her.