Scott Disick, Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly seen holding hands during romantic date

Scott Disick and socialite Kimberly Stewart served couple goals as they were spotted holding hands on a dinner date just hours before he flipped his $350,000 Lamborghini Urus while allegedly speeding.



The 39-year-old star of The Kardashians was seen with Stewart, 42, as they left a romantic dinner date at Girgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday, making their fans sure of their romantic tie.

Rumours had surrounded the pair for weeks and it seems Scott has now moved on from his infamous age gap relationships.

Their outing appeared to be in celebration of Kimberly's birthday on Saturday.

Photo credit: DailyMail

Disick wore a long-sleeved plaid shirt from Chrome Hearts along with a baby blue cap from a high-fashion company based in Hollywood.

Meanwhile Kimberly - daughter of singer Rod Stewart and actress and model Alana Stewart - took the plunge in a very low-cut black top.

On Sunday, the reality star's Lamborghini Urus was completely flipped after hitting a stone mailbox as he was involved in his single-car accident which left him with a minor cut on his head.