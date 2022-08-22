Prince William, Prince Harry ‘treading on toes’: ‘Reached boiling point!’

Royal experts warn Prince William and Prince Harry have already reached their boiling point and is now ‘treading on each other’s toes’.
This observation has been brought to light by royal columnist Daniela Elser, in a piece for News.com.
It read, “That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further."
"Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother's toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry's bare feet.”
"Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry’s book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?"
