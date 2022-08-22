Inside Darius Campbell Danesh’s unusual behavior before his sudden death

Darius Campbell Danesh’s friends are sharing unusual behavior about Pop Idol icon who passes away at age 41.



Darius, 'went off grid shortly before his death,' pals of the star claimed on Sunday.

The singer was found unresponsive in a room within the Berkman apartment complex opposite Rochester's Mayo Clinic specialist treatment centre, where he had checked in using the name Morgan Brown, on August 11.

According to The Sun, pals of Darius were allegedly 'worried' when they struggled to get in touch with him in the months before his death

A source said: 'Someone got in touch with me to say, ''Can you try to contact Darius? He's gone off-grid and I'm worried.''

The pal explained how the behaviour was 'unusual' for the singer, who took almost two weeks to respond to the text message.

'When he did get back, the reply was to say ''thanks for getting in touch, love you and apologies for the tardy response''. It was very odd,' the source explained.

They continued: 'It was like I was speaking to a stranger. I spoke to him afterwards but he seemed like he may have been a bit lost.'

The friend went on to say that Darius explained that he was taking some time out to focus on himself.