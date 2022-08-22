Inside Adele’s luxurious accommodation at Nobu Villa

Adele will be given luxurious accommodation as she takes to Las Vegas this winter to perform her long-delayed ‘Weekend With’ residency concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
The Easy on Me hit-maker will reportedly live at a £30,000-per-night suite during her upcoming concert residency.
The singer, 34, has been provided the luxurious accommodation at Nobu Villa - part of Nobu Hotel - free of charge, but it would usually cost up to £2.7million for the three months of her stay.
At 10,300-square-feet, the Japanese-inspired rooftop 'mini-home' boasts three bedrooms as well as a barbecue pit and a Zen garden with a whirlpool, which all overlook the strip.
A source told The Sun: 'Adele is being served up the most astonishing VIP package of any artist.
Furthermore, Adele travel to Sin City from her Beverly Hills mansion via private jet and private chauffeurs, it has been claimed
During a recent interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the 34-year-old dished on getting ‘brutally’ criticised after her much-awaited Las Vegas residency was cancelled earlier this year, calling 'the worst moment in my career'
