'Rift between Prince William and Harry to flare up'

The rift between the Cambridges and Sussexes would flare up in public as Prince William moves closer to the throne, warned royal commentator Bonnie Greer.
In a channel 4 documentary series The Real Windsors, Greer said there were reports going into the weekend that things were better.
"But we could see very clearly there were no interactions between the couples or their children while Harry and Meghan were over for that weekend," UK's Daily Express quoted her as saying.
"Things aren't rosy between the two brothers and their wives.
"William and Kate feel that Meghan and Harry haven't acknowledged the hurt caused by the Oprah interview," she said.
