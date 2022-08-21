Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tie the knot 3 years after engagement

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have said 'I do!
The Modern Family alum, 31, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif, reported PEOPLE.
The pair were surrounded by family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita).
Adams proposed to Hyland in summer 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.
In August 2021, Adams told PEOPLE that he and Hyland were "hoping" to get married in 2022 — but he also teased that they were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" to wed if another setback hit.
