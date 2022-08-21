Saif Ali Khan on his divorce from ex-wife Amrita Singh: 'Owe her a lot'

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh when he was just 21, and in an early appearance on Koffee with Karan season two, revealed that his relationship with kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan got better after their separation.
Karan Johar asked the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor about his relationship with his kids after the divorce, to which Saif replied, “I can’t imagine exactly the impact this will have on Sara and Ibrahim."
"I just pray and will make every effort possible," Saif added.
Further, he shared his feelings about his ex-wife Amrita, saying, “I do owe a lot, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for my ex-wife Amrita and I would like us to be friends, I hope, one day.”
