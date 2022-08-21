Amber heard didn’t ‘visually doctor’ images of injuries from Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp’s expert witness has been caught saying Amber Heard “didn’t doctor” images of her injuries sustained.

This finding has been brought forward in unsealed documents obtained by fans across the globe.

The documents recount the testimony of an expert witness that addressed the metadata from the photographs.

The allegation against Mr Depp alleged that he had two picture exhibits, 712 and 713 which Mr Depp’s counsel, Bryan Neumeister called suspiciously and alleged that the changes in colour saturation for both images “must indicate” editing, however, he was unable to prove the allegation.

Extract from Unsealed court documents

An extract from the court paper claims, “'[t]he metadata of all the photographs of purported injuries that Ms Heard has identified as her trial exhibits do not indicate that the photographs went through a photo editing application’” and “‘have an operating system EXIF data’.”

Extract from Unsealed court documents

“When asked if he was ‘offering any opinion that any EXIF metadata of any photograph, in this case, was modified’ Neumesiter admitted he couldn’t give a confident verdict that the images were at all ‘visually doctored’.”