Prince Harry ‘felt he was very much a victim’ of wrongdoings

Experts warn Prince Harry is ‘convinced’ his upcoming memoir will write the wrongs of his childhood and ‘address he unseen’.

This observation has been made by Princess Diana’s former private voice and presence coach Stewart Pearce.

He addressed Prince Harry’s desperation to speak of the ‘unseen’ and claimed, "The reason why Harry is bringing forth a memoir is to correct a lot of erroneous stories about the nature of his life over the last 25 years since Diana's death.”

During the course of his interview with Express UK, he added, “[Prince Harry is pregnant with the conviction of honesty and with leverage of transparency.”

“He felt that he was very much a victim as he tried to steer his way forward being the freedom fighter and liberationist that he is; particularly in relation to Meghan Markle.”