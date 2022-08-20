Former Winner member accused of substance abuse and violence: Full report

Cast member of the reality series Heart Signal 3, Seo Min Jae has made some serious claims against her business partner and singer Kim Tae Hyun.
On August 20, the SNS influencer and cast member of the Korean reality series accused her business partner and former Winner member Nam Tae Hyun of assaulting her and using drugs.
For those unversed, Seo Min Jae and Nam Tae Hyun own a bar called Unison in Itaewon together.
Seo Min Jae is also an influencer and engineer of a car company, as reported by Koreaboo, the two have been very close for a long time.
Seo Min Jae issued the accusation online, as part of a post she uploaded, and it alleged, "Nam Tae Hyun does philopon, the needle he used is either in my room or in my office cabinet, and he hits me."
Since then the post has been deleted but it followed a series of broken posts and unpredictable activity which raised eyebrows from netizens.
The channel A reality show cast member also alleged that the two were at one point in love, "Back then, it was love."
On August 20, Nam Tae Hyun's label stated, "We're on our way to meet him to check the facts."
Nam Tea Hyun left K-pop boy band Winner in 2016 and founded his own label the South Club, he is also part of the band of the same name.
