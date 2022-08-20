Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce birth of baby boy

Actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja finally became parents to a baby boy on Saturday.

The Veere Di Wedding star shared the good news on Instagram by sharing a post.

The actress announced in the caption, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Check it out below:





Earlier, the Bollywood diva announced her pregnancy by sharing stunning pictures and penning a beautiful note, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai after dating for some years.