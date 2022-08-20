Duffer Brothers drop spoilers for Season 5 of 'Stranger Things': What to expect

Following the release of Stranger Things season four, fans started speculating spin-offs, storylines, and plots for the finale of season 5.
The season's final scene caused a sensation on social media and promises to be just as jaw-dropping.
According to Netflix, the Duffer Brothers have made it clear that it will be 100% totally different from the main flagship series and that none of the main characters of the show will make a reappearance.
On the spin-off announcement, the creator of the show Duffer Brothers offered some insight and spilled some beans.
They explained, There are still many more exciting stories to be told in Stranger Things, including fresh mysteries, new quests, and fresh surprising heroes."
"But before that, we hope you will stay around as we wrap up this story of a strong girl named Eleven and her courageous friends, a damaged police chief and a fierce mother, a small town called Hawkins, and a dimension known only as the Upside Down. We appreciate your continued support and support as always.”
The Brothers believe that "the key for us is that any spinoff needs to feel like its own separate entity, not that we're just retreading what we've already done."
Princess Diana and Prince Charles turbulent marriage ended in 1996
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to reveal royal communication after UK trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had reason to announce UK trip dates
Brad Pitt under fire for ‘exploding’ on his kids mid-air in a private jet
Alec Baldwin is talking about his professional struggles after 'Rust shooting'
Will Smith’s ex-wife speaks up in favour of actor over Oscar-slap fiasco