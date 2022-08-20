Brad Pitt accused of causing $25K in damages to plane during Angelina Jolie fight, FBI report

File footage

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s alleged 2016 fight on a private flight caused massive damage to the plane, details have been revealed in FBI bombshell documents

Latest reports unveiled that the Fury actor, 58, allegedly caused $25,000 worth of damages to a plane during a heated encounter with Jolie.

The Eternals actress, 47, alleged that she was resting with her children on the private flight from France to Los Angeles when the crew told her to “look” at Pitt, whom Jolie saw “pour a glass of red wine.”

While the spilled alcohol’s location has been censored in the recently released FBI report, Jolie later claimed that the wine “went all over the chair” and was not cleaned up “for the rest of the flight.”

She alleged that she “later” learned that “this caused approximately $25,000 in damages.” After the pour, the Ad Astra actor allegedly “laughed and walked away to get another drink,” according to the report.

At another point during the flight, Pitt allegedly poured beer on Jolie “and the blanket she was sleeping under.”

In the bombshell records, which were made public Tuesday, the Salt actress accused Pitt of verbal abuse, telling her she was “ruining [their] family.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after the 2016 incident. They were declared legally single nearly three years later.



