Prince Harry needs to ‘put down the quill’ and ‘let anger go’

Royal experts fear Prince Harry is in ‘desperate need’ of a new chapter but needs to “step away from the light and close the personal narrative” first.
Royal expert and author Angela Epstein issued this accusation in her latest piece for Express UK.
There, she wrote, “It's why the time has surely - surely – come for Harry to step away from the light and close the personal narrative.”
Despite it being “too late to stop the highly anticipated memoir,” the expert believes, the “moment to put down his quill,” is now.
“Because if he doesn`t complain and doesn`t explain then Harry will set himself free from, to paraphrase Hollywood movie Ghost, ‘holding on to a life that doesn't want him anymore’.
