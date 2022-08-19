'Fit' Shahbaz Gill produced before Islamabad court

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was produced before the Islamabad District and Sessions Court Thursday after being declared "fit" by a medical board formed to determine his health condition.
The PTI leader, with an oxygen mask put on, was taken from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) under heavy security arrangements.
Duty judge Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan is hearing the case. The police will seek an extension in the physical remand.
Earlier, a PIMS medical board declared the PTI leader “fit” and “healthy” and able to be discharged anytime.
As per the report, 10 different medical tests and x-rays were conducted on the PTI leader at the hospital and all of them were declared “clear”. Sources said that the report did not find any torture marks.
More to follow....
“Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi,” warns PMD official
Sources say Shahbaz Gill's health found satisfactory in initial medical check-up
Decision been taken after heavy rainfall has severely hit province
Heavy rains have hit Karachi damaging roads and affecting daily life in the city
District election commissioner rejected Khan's papers for failing to address objections over assets
Gill is being taken to PIMS for medical check-up after jail authorities handed him over to Islamabad Police after...