'Fit' Shahbaz Gill produced before Islamabad court

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill being taken to an Islamabad court for a hearing of a sedition case filed against him. — Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was produced before the Islamabad District and Sessions Court Thursday after being declared "fit" by a medical board formed to determine his health condition.

The PTI leader, with an oxygen mask put on, was taken from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) under heavy security arrangements.

Duty judge Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan is hearing the case. The police will seek an extension in the physical remand.

Earlier, a PIMS medical board declared the PTI leader “fit” and “healthy” and able to be discharged anytime.

As per the report, 10 different medical tests and x-rays were conducted on the PTI leader at the hospital and all of them were declared “clear”. Sources said that the report did not find any torture marks.

More to follow....