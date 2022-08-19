PPP’s Khokhar disturbed over ‘Gill’s torture’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Thursday claimed that he has seen ‘‘disturbing images” of physical torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, and said Shehbaz Sharif’s government is complicit or spineless to prevent such atrocity.

While reacting to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest, the PPP leader wrote on Twitter, “I have seen very disturbing pictures of physical torture on Shahbaz Gill.” Khokhar tweeted. “No matter how much you disagree with or dislike him, a man’s dignity should not have been violated like this.” “Shame on us. Include the so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement in it too. Serving democracy by torturing political opponents. What a farce,” Khokhar added.