Prince William 'took more difficult route' to put The Firm ahead of his family

Prince William and Harry’s former private secretary said that the Duke of Cambridge took a difficult route after Megxit.
According to Daily Mail, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Prince George's godfather expressed that William will always focus more on the best interest of the monarchy than his ties with his brother.
Speaking on a forthcoming documentary, titled: The Real Windsors: A Very Modern Prince, he said: “Prince William is very analytical and asks all the questions and makes sure that he's clear what you're asking him to do.”
“His sort of moral compass is set absolutely rigidly due north. He has the clearest understanding of almost anybody I know of what is right and what is wrong and he won't waiver from it, even if it means he's going to take a hit.
“There are many examples of when I worked for him where it would have been very easy to take one route but it wouldn't have been the honourable or the right thing to do so he took the more difficult route,” he added.
Experts believe Prince Harry will end up making his Oprah interview ‘more like childs play’ with the memoir
Amber Heard hires new lawyers filing a motion to appeal the verdict of defamation case against Johnny Depp
Viola Davis’ trainer opens up about intense training the actress went through for the movie
Demi Lovato appears to have slammed ex Wilmer Valderrama in hotly released track '29'
Kate Middleton revealed shared amusing details about her first meeting with Prince William
Sandra Bullock distancing herself from Hollywood A-Listers except Bryan Randall, Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer...