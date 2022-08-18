Prince William 'took more difficult route' to put The Firm ahead of his family

Prince William and Harry’s former private secretary said that the Duke of Cambridge took a difficult route after Megxit.

According to Daily Mail, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Prince George's godfather expressed that William will always focus more on the best interest of the monarchy than his ties with his brother.

Speaking on a forthcoming documentary, titled: The Real Windsors: A Very Modern Prince, he said: “Prince William is very analytical and asks all the questions and makes sure that he's clear what you're asking him to do.”

“His sort of moral compass is set absolutely rigidly due north. He has the clearest understanding of almost anybody I know of what is right and what is wrong and he won't waiver from it, even if it means he's going to take a hit.

“There are many examples of when I worked for him where it would have been very easy to take one route but it wouldn't have been the honourable or the right thing to do so he took the more difficult route,” he added.