Hailey Bieber hints on 'planning kids' with Justin Bieber in fresh confession

Hailey Bieber is spilling the beans on future family with Justin Bieber.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in a recent interview, the supermodel fawned over her 'bestfriend' Bieber, while touching upon their intimate bond.
“He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," the model confessed.
Hailey went on to praise “the effort that's been put in on both sides” of their relationship – effort which she says got them through ups and downs.
“And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work,” she added.
She added: "You have to figure out how to deal with this s--- as it comes, you know?"
Hailey and Bieber have recently dealt with health ordeals of one another. Earlier this year, the model suffered a stroke. Months later, the singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
