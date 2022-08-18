Hailey Bieber hints on 'planning kids' with Justin Bieber in fresh confession

 
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in September 2018

By Web Desk
August 18, 2022
Hailey Bieber is spilling the beans   on future family with Justin Bieber.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in a recent interview, the supermodel fawned over her 'bestfriend' Bieber, while touching upon their intimate bond.

“He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," the model confessed.

Hailey went on to praise “the effort that's been put in on both sides” of their relationship – effort which she says got them through ups and downs.

“And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work,” she added.

She added: "You have to figure out how to deal with this s--- as it comes, you know?"

Hailey and Bieber have recently dealt with health ordeals of one another. Earlier this year, the model suffered a stroke. Months later, the singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.