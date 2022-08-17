Anne Heche named two stars she would like to play her in her biopic before her death

Anne Heche revealed two celebrities she wanted to play her in a movie about her life, seven months before her tragic death in a car accident in LA.



“I’ve already thought about it. Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell,” said the late actress in an episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, recorded in January and was released on Tuesday as per Page Six.

Heche noted that both Cyrus and Bell would be able to “pull off the humour” she had in her while also would do “justice to the journey” that she had gone through.

“The two of them share a personality, ability to face the world the way that I would want, that I feel like I have and would want portrayed,” she explained.

When asked why Wrecking Ball singer and Bell, Heche pointed out that Cyrus had the ability to “express herself without hesitation and also could engage with the world in the best way possible”.

As far as Forgetting Sarah Marshall star was concerned, Heche shared that she loved her so much.

“I see myself a lot in her,” she added.