David Beckham son Brooklyn mocked for easy money: 'Married billionaires’s daughter'

Brooklyn Beckham is poked fun at over lack of career to live up to his luxurious lifestyle.
In a recent interview with TikToker Daniel Mac roasted the 23-year-old over his professional choices.
“Hey, man! What do you do for a living? Your car’s awesome!” asked Mac, referring to Brooklyn's $1.2 million car.
“Um, I’m a chef,” Brooklyn replied.
“You’re a chef! Really? Are you like the best chef in the world?” Mac asked to which Brooklyn replied, “Tryna be!”
When asked what advice does he want to give fellow chefs, the newly wed added: “Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it!”
Responding to the video, internet was quick to poke fun at the millionaire.
“‘What do you do for a living?’ ‘I was born,'” someone else similarly joked, as another remarked, “Born into a multimillionaire family and now married a billionaires’s daughter. But he’s a chef!!”
“Not him pretending being a chef got him that car… Brooklyn, please,” another quipped.
