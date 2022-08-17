Johnny Depp set to visit Amber Heard’s favourite place

Johnny Depp will follow in the footsteps of his former wife Amber Heard as he is set to visit the favourite city of the Aquaman actress.



According to a report by Daily Sabah, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will be visiting Istanbul, the capital of Turkey.

He is set to give a concert in Istanbul and will meet his fans on June 10, 2023.

Depp will be visiting Turkey with the rock band Hollywood Vampires, with which he has been since 2012.

Amber Heard visited Turkey in August 2020 after recording her testimony in Depp's case against a British tabloid in London.

Sharing her stunning photo from Istanbul, Heard had said, “Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city...”

Before leaving Turkey, Amber Heard had shared a picture from Istanbul and conceded that it was "so hard to say goodbye. I love Turkey so much.”