Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan vs India tickets sold out instantly online

DUBAI: Tickets for the Pakistan vs India match in T20 Asia Cup 2022 sold out within minutes online on Tuesday.

To book tickets for the much-anticipated game in the tournament, around 0.75 million people reportedly logged in to the Platinumlist, one of the most popular websites to book tickets within the UAE. The online ticket-selling portal crashed due to an increase in traffic and engagement.

In-person sale of the tickets also witnessed massive turnout, as tickets were sold out quickly. Claims by media reports suggested that people waited in queue for almost two hours before the sale of tickets began.

Pakistan and India will face one another in the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

The two arch-rivals last met in T20 World Cup 2021 at the same venue where Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to claim their first-ever victory against the Men In Blue in a World Cup.



In T20 Asia Cup 2022, the two teams are expected to meet thrice. As per the tournament's schedule format, the top two teams in both group A and B will play again in the super 4 stage.

If India and Pakistan finish on top of group A, they will meet again on September 4 (Sunday).

Four teams will play against each other in the Super 4 stage. The Top two teams will then qualify for the final which is scheduled on September 11 (Sunday).

Being in the top-notch form in T20Is recently, Pakistan and India are hot favorites to play the final match of T20 Asia Cup 2022.