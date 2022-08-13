Will India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022? Aussie legend makes big prediction

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (R). Photo: file

As the cricket fever is gripping the entire world ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Saturday made a big prediction about the much-anticipated fixture between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

The former Australian cricketer said that India's batting line is better than other teams, and based on previous encounters, he believes India will defeat Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Ricky Ponting stated that the match would be exciting and that a fierce encounter is expected between both teams, but he will be rooting for India in this match.

It should be noted that two matches between Pakistan and India are expected before the Asia Cup 2022 final.

According to the Asia Cup schedule, Pakistan and India will clash in Dubai on August 28, while the Super Four match between these two teams is likely to be held on September 4.

The final of the event will be played on September 11.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Indian squad: The squad of the Indian team includes Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.