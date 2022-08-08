India announces Asia Cup 2022 squad, Kohli makes comeback

Captain of Indian Cricket team Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli. — AFP/File

DEHLI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced its squad for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup tournament, adding the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to the team.

The tournament is slated to begin from August 27 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

BCCI also confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have missed out on the T20 Asia Cup squad due to injury.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who was left out of the West Indies tour due to poor form, made his comeback to the side for the Asian event.

Opening batter KL Rahul has also been called in and been named vice-captain.

India will open their account in T20 Asia Cup against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

The squad of the Indian team includes Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

