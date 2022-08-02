Asia Cup 2022 schedule: Pak vs India match on August 28 in Dubai

Indian cricketer, Rohit Sharma (C) and Pakistan team leave the field after India won by 9 wickets during the one day international match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. — AFP/File

DUBAI: The Asian Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 (T20 format) with Pakistan and India set to face off on August 28.

The multi-nation event will take place in Sharjah and Dubai, where host Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will play the open the Asian event with the first match scheduled on August 27.

The anticipated game between Pakistan and India is expected to remain the centre of attraction for cricketing fans.

In 2021, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to win their first-ever World Cup match against its arch-rivals.

In the first phase of the tournament, Singapore, UAE, Hong Kong, and Kuwait will play in qualifiers. Later on, a team from the qualifiers will join five main teams for the main event.

Asia Cup 2022 was first scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. Later on, owing to the political and economic crisis in the country, the event was shifted to the UAE.

